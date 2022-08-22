These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Intel Corporation (INTC)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is -31.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.40 and a high of $56.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INTC stock was last observed hovering at around $36.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $35.38, the stock is -3.80% and -5.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31.22 million and changing -2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -22.62% off its SMA200. INTC registered -32.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.63%.

The stock witnessed a -12.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.78%, and is -2.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Intel Corporation (INTC) has around 121100 employees, a market worth around $148.64B and $73.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.59 and Fwd P/E is 13.22. Profit margin for the company is 26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.85% and -37.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Intel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.60% this year.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Top Institutional Holders

Intel Corporation (INTC) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Intel Corporation (INTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zinsner David,the company’sEVP, CFO. SEC filings show that Zinsner David bought 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 03 at a price of $44.73 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8803.0 shares.

Intel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that GELSINGER PATRICK P (CEO) bought a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $44.58 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16983.0 shares of the INTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, ISHRAK OMAR (Director) acquired 11,025 shares at an average price of $45.11 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 46,224 shares of Intel Corporation (INTC).

Intel Corporation (INTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -9.84% down over the past 12 months. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is 15.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.