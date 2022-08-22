Things appear to be looking up for Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA)

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) is -41.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.84 and a high of $123.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAVA stock was last observed hovering at around $26.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.89% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.37% off the consensus price target high of $124.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -219.75% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.58, the stock is 27.58% and 7.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.62 million and changing -3.36% at the moment leaves the stock -28.84% off its SMA200. SAVA registered -74.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.12%.

The stock witnessed a 8.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.67%, and is 25.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.64% over the week and 14.07% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 84.83% and -79.27% from its 52-week high.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cassava Sciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -238.70% this year.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.02M, and float is at 37.38M with Short Float at 30.58%.

Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schoen Eric,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Schoen Eric bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $19.95 per share for a total of $49875.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19800.0 shares.

Cassava Sciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that ROBERTSON SANFORD (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $20.69 per share for $2.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.02 million shares of the SAVA stock.