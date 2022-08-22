Things appear to be looking up for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) is -53.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $7.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WISH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $1.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.86% off the consensus price target high of $7.20 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is -10.30% and -13.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.36 million and changing -5.84% at the moment leaves the stock -39.68% off its SMA200. WISH registered -76.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.50%.

The stock witnessed a -15.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.81%, and is -14.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.25% over the week and 8.57% over the month.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has around 1218 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $980.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.83% and -81.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-46.10%).

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ContextLogic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.80% this year.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 667.00M, and float is at 486.50M with Short Float at 11.82%.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Szulczewski Piotr,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Szulczewski Piotr sold 183,242 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $1.47 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51.6 million shares.

ContextLogic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Szulczewski Piotr (10% Owner) sold a total of 274,802 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $1.54 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51.79 million shares of the WISH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Szulczewski Piotr (10% Owner) disposed off 1,676,528 shares at an average price of $1.62 for $2.72 million. The insider now directly holds 52,060,966 shares of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH).

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -13.27% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -8.72% lower over the same period.