Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) on Track to Reach $8.00 in a Year

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: UBX) is -58.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $3.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UBX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 79.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.61, the stock is -27.90% and -14.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.4 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -47.89% off its SMA200. UBX registered -80.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.69%.

The stock witnessed a -15.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.86%, and is -53.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.70% over the week and 16.12% over the month.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $42.50M and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 10.91% and -83.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.60%).

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.00% this year.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 69.25M, and float is at 67.78M with Short Float at 0.52%.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ghosh Anirvan,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Ghosh Anirvan sold 10,446 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $0.67 per share for a total of $6999.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 27 that Dananberg Jamie (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 4,398 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 27 and was made at $0.59 per share for $2595.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the UBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 27, Ghosh Anirvan (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 12,149 shares at an average price of $0.59 for $7168.0. The insider now directly holds 1,007,362 shares of Unity Biotechnology Inc. (UBX).