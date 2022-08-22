VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -88.97% Change This Year

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) is -88.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $3.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTGN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -29.41% lower than the price target low of $0.17 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is 32.36% and -65.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 49.0 million and changing -3.76% at the moment leaves the stock -83.71% off its SMA200. VTGN registered -91.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.06.

The stock witnessed a -79.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.63%, and is 36.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.53% over the week and 14.72% over the month.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $46.20M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 54.90% and -93.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-73.90%).

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.90% this year.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 206.60M, and float is at 206.10M with Short Float at 4.39%.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Singh Shawn,the company’sCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Singh Shawn bought 600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $0.17 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Adler Reid G. (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) bought a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $0.17 per share for $50910.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the VTGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 12, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par (10% Owner) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $0.89 for $53400.0. The insider now directly holds 20,637,286 shares of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN).

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) that is trading -41.03% down over the past 12 months.