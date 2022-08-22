What should you know before buying stock in Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) is 1.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.63 and a high of $19.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FLEX stock was last observed hovering at around $19.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.0% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 7.2% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.56, the stock is 7.75% and 16.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.12 million and changing -4.53% at the moment leaves the stock 10.36% off its SMA200. FLEX registered 5.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.97%.

The stock witnessed a 18.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.35%, and is -1.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) has around 172648 employees, a market worth around $8.87B and $27.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.63 and Fwd P/E is 7.88. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.17% and -5.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 60.00% this year.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 458.00M, and float is at 453.40M with Short Float at 2.27%.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Flex Ltd. (FLEX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OFFER DAVID SCOTT,the company’sEVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that OFFER DAVID SCOTT sold 6,655 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $14.59 per share for a total of $97085.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Flex Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that Advaithi Revathi (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 417,739 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $14.41 per share for $6.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.47 million shares of the FLEX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Hartung Michael P (Group President) disposed off 31,602 shares at an average price of $14.41 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 188,003 shares of Flex Ltd. (FLEX).

Flex Ltd. (FLEX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading 12.36% up over the past 12 months and Jabil Inc. (JBL) that is 8.46% higher over the same period. Sanmina Corporation (SANM) is 38.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.