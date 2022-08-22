Why bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) is -40.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.87 and a high of $17.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLUE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.3% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -99.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.97, the stock is 13.23% and 26.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.86 million and changing 2.75% at the moment leaves the stock -8.71% off its SMA200. BLUE registered -50.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $101.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.31.

The stock witnessed a 20.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.92%, and is -11.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.04% over the week and 12.08% over the month.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) has around 518 employees, a market worth around $448.11M and $6.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 108.38% and -66.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-157.90%).

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

bluebird bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.50% this year.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.77M, and float is at 67.04M with Short Float at 22.65%.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cole Jason,the company’sChief Strategy & Financial Off. SEC filings show that Cole Jason sold 7,448 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $4.39 per share for a total of $32707.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

bluebird bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Obenshain Andrew (President and CEO) sold a total of 21,805 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $4.39 per share for $95754.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the BLUE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 12, Eggimann Anne-Virginie (Chief Regulatory Officer) disposed off 1,358 shares at an average price of $4.95 for $6722.0. The insider now directly holds 42,252 shares of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE).

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) that is trading -37.07% down over the past 12 months and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is 16.28% higher over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is -20.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.