Why ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is 6.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.85 and a high of $75.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ON stock was last observed hovering at around $73.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $77.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.41% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -31.87% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $72.53, the stock is 9.71% and 22.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.33 million and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 21.54% off its SMA200. ON registered 76.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.50%.

The stock witnessed a 18.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.36%, and is 1.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.46% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has around 30000 employees, a market worth around $31.73B and $7.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.79 and Fwd P/E is 14.68. Profit margin for the company is 22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.55% and -3.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.60%).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ON Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 306.80% this year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 434.20M, and float is at 431.53M with Short Float at 5.20%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KEETON SIMON,the company’sEVP & GM, PSG. SEC filings show that KEETON SIMON sold 4,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $75.00 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

ON Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that KEETON SIMON (EVP & GM, PSG) sold a total of 2,813 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $70.00 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 18, El-Khoury Hassane (CEO & President) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $56.17 for $1.12 million. The insider now directly holds 261,162 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -9.84% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 15.82% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is 4.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.