Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) is -83.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $3.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKBA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.37, the stock is -7.68% and -7.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.21 million and changing -3.14% at the moment leaves the stock -73.71% off its SMA200. AKBA registered -85.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.56%.

The stock witnessed a -12.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.05%, and is -10.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 6.37% over the month.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has around 426 employees, a market worth around $71.19M and $296.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.33% and -88.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-152.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 38.50% this year.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.60M, and float is at 181.08M with Short Float at 6.33%.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GILMAN STEVEN C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GILMAN STEVEN C sold 4,567 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $0.36 per share for a total of $1653.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43430.0 shares.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Burke Steven Keith (SVP, Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 7,656 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $2.17 per share for $16619.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the AKBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Butler John P. (CEO and President) disposed off 53,973 shares at an average price of $2.17 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,403,247 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA).

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -6.60% down over the past 12 months and Novartis AG (NVS) that is -9.58% lower over the same period.