Analysts suggest Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) could spike 66.44% in a year

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is -13.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.47 and a high of $46.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOVA stock was last observed hovering at around $25.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.97% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.44% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -5.04% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $24.16, the stock is -5.51% and 9.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.25 million and changing -3.86% at the moment leaves the stock 1.80% off its SMA200. NOVA registered -25.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.24%.

The stock witnessed a 26.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.73%, and is -18.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 7.68% over the month.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has around 736 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $346.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.74% and -47.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.60% this year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.55M, and float is at 101.71M with Short Float at 17.94%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Berger William J. SEC filings show that Berger William J sold 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $30.04 per share for a total of $4.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Hultberg Kelseysold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $28.00 per share for $56000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15493.0 shares of the NOVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Berger William J () disposed off 49,656 shares at an average price of $24.58 for $1.22 million. The insider now directly holds 451,142 shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA).

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is -25.26% lower over the past 12 months.