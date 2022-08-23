Are we looking at the next big move in Alight Inc. (ALIT)?

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) is -27.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $13.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALIT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $7.89, the stock is -1.61% and 5.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -13.54% off its SMA200. ALIT registered -21.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.21%.

The stock witnessed a 7.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.13%, and is -9.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $4.49B and $2.99B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.47. Profit margin for the company is -2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.04% and -40.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Alight Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.20% this year.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 456.84M, and float is at 352.16M with Short Float at 4.92%.

Alight Inc. (ALIT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Massey Richard N,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Massey Richard N bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $9.54 per share for a total of $95389.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Alight Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that FOLEY WILLIAM P II (Director) sold a total of 189,329 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $10.02 per share for $1.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.87 million shares of the ALIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, FOLEY WILLIAM P II (Director) disposed off 302,305 shares at an average price of $10.18 for $3.08 million. The insider now directly holds 13,064,102 shares of Alight Inc. (ALIT).