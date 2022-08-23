Are we looking at the next big move in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET)?

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) is 111.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.52 and a high of $26.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VET stock was last observed hovering at around $25.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17%.

Currently trading at $26.68, the stock is 9.36% and 21.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing 4.59% at the moment leaves the stock 46.91% off its SMA200. VET registered 364.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.85%.

The stock witnessed a 21.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.10%, and is 8.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.87% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) has around 716 employees, a market worth around $5.66B and $2.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.36 and Fwd P/E is 2.97. Profit margin for the company is 29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 383.33% and -0.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 172.50% this year.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.52M, and float is at 162.07M with Short Float at 2.42%.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enerplus Corporation (ERF) that is trading 198.59% up over the past 12 months and Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) that is 93.69% higher over the same period. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is 81.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.