Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) – The 82.67% Upside Potential Remains

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) is -80.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $8.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IONM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 81.09% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is -27.32% and -33.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.38 million and changing -25.71% at the moment leaves the stock -74.65% off its SMA200. IONM registered -87.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.81%.

The stock witnessed a -19.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.08%, and is -31.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.49% over the week and 31.60% over the month.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) has around 134 employees, a market worth around $11.44M and $29.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.80. Profit margin for the company is -25.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.00% and -87.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Assure Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.70% this year.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.92M, and float is at 8.28M with Short Float at 0.09%.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AWM Investment Company, Inc.,the company’sbelow 10%. SEC filings show that AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 612,566 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $4.30 per share for a total of $2.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.75 million shares.

Assure Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that AWM Investment Company, Inc. (below 10%) sold a total of 186,837 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $2.78 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.36 million shares of the IONM stock.