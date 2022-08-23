Athenex Inc. (ATNX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) is -67.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.41 and a high of $3.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATNX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 56.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.44, the stock is -30.72% and -22.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing -2.56% at the moment leaves the stock -53.16% off its SMA200. ATNX registered -86.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.97%.

The stock witnessed a -30.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.96%, and is -17.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.79% over the week and 12.24% over the month.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) has around 652 employees, a market worth around $58.31M and $117.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.82% and -88.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.20%).

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Athenex Inc. (ATNX) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Athenex Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.60% this year.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 113.01M, and float is at 93.22M with Short Float at 2.46%.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Athenex Inc. (ATNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM,the company’sCEO and Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $0.45 per share for a total of $9098.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.55 million shares.

Athenex Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM (CEO and Chairman of the Board) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $1.84 per share for $5520.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.27 million shares of the ATNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, LAU JOHNSON YIU NAM (CEO and Chairman of the Board) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $1.87 for $5610.0. The insider now directly holds 3,271,959 shares of Athenex Inc. (ATNX).

Athenex Inc. (ATNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -65.27% lower over the past 12 months.