Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:BILL Stock Is Going Next

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) is -34.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.87 and a high of $348.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BILL stock was last observed hovering at around $174.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -11.38%.

Currently trading at $162.91, the stock is 12.61% and 24.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.8 million and changing -6.53% at the moment leaves the stock -14.72% off its SMA200. BILL registered -22.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.35%.

The stock witnessed a 25.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.33%, and is 2.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.11% over the week and 6.07% over the month.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) has around 1384 employees, a market worth around $14.56B and $520.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 435.59. Profit margin for the company is -42.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.27% and -53.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.10%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.10% this year.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 103.83M, and float is at 99.18M with Short Float at 6.20%.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider Activity

A total of 262 insider transactions have happened at Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 217 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aji Rajesh A.,the company’sGeneral Counsel & CCO. SEC filings show that Aji Rajesh A. sold 5,504 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $150.00 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4100.0 shares.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 08 that Rettig John R. (CFO) sold a total of 24,032 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 08 and was made at $145.20 per share for $3.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5614.0 shares of the BILL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, Chung Bora (Chief Experience Officer) disposed off 8,854 shares at an average price of $121.15 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 616 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL).