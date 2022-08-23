Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 38.25% Upside

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) is 12.63% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.47 and a high of $37.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BE stock was last observed hovering at around $25.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.25% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -23.5% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.70, the stock is 3.77% and 24.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.89 million and changing -3.29% at the moment leaves the stock 18.41% off its SMA200. BE registered 23.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 34.60%.

The stock witnessed a 49.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.93%, and is -18.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.24% over the week and 6.92% over the month.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has around 1719 employees, a market worth around $4.60B and $994.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 120.49. Profit margin for the company is -28.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.34% and -33.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.00%).

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bloom Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.50% this year.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.51M, and float is at 160.23M with Short Float at 10.70%.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moore Sharelynn Faye,the company’sEVP, Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Moore Sharelynn Faye sold 5,831 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31396.0 shares.

Bloom Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Griffiths Glen (EVP, Services) sold a total of 14,326 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $30.04 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the BE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 18, Brooks Guillermo (EVP, Sales – Americas) disposed off 5,860 shares at an average price of $17.03 for $99796.0. The insider now directly holds 19,140 shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (BE).