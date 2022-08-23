Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) is -93.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.80 and a high of $90.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BWV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $3.48, the stock is 17.54% and 35.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.58 million and changing -8.18% at the moment leaves the stock -79.63% off its SMA200. BWV registered a loss of -93.94% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 82.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.35%, and is 42.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 50.82% over the week and 23.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 93.33% and -96.17% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.30% this year.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 15.36M, and float is at 6.77M with Short Float at 18.63%.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hernandez Joseph,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that Hernandez Joseph sold 30,269 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 22 at a price of $4.10 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.65 million shares.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Henderson Erin (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 4,834 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $3.97 per share for $19191.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24752.0 shares of the BWV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Hernandez Joseph (CEO) disposed off 76,841 shares at an average price of $4.21 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 2,680,620 shares of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV).