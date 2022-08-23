Check out this: WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) could be on the verge of a big rally

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) is -16.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.80 and a high of $6.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WETF stock was last observed hovering at around $5.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.38% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -21.67% lower than the price target low of $4.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.11, the stock is -3.54% and -2.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing 0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -11.36% off its SMA200. WETF registered -16.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.91%.

The stock witnessed a -2.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.91%, and is -5.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) has around 264 employees, a market worth around $768.08M and $312.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 77.42 and Fwd P/E is 15.58. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.46% and -26.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 207.80% this year.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.05M, and float is at 110.03M with Short Float at 6.13%.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Steinberg Jonathan L,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Steinberg Jonathan L sold 153,913 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 15 at a price of $5.87 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.29 million shares.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 17 that Ziemba Peter M (Chief Administrative Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 17 and was made at $6.76 per share for $33814.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.99 million shares of the WETF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, SALERNO FRANK (Director) disposed off 10,024 shares at an average price of $5.89 for $59006.0. The insider now directly holds 264,228 shares of WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF).

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) that is trading -26.51% down over the past 12 months and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) that is -42.56% lower over the same period. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is -14.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.