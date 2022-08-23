Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) is -92.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $31.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRXT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 87.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.19, the stock is -35.72% and -45.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.07 million and changing -8.34% at the moment leaves the stock -87.87% off its SMA200. CRXT registered -98.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.44.

The stock witnessed a -43.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.79%, and is -45.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.70% over the week and 10.05% over the month.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) has around 16 employees, a market worth around $13.49M and $15.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -4.74% and -99.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-141.00%).

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -251.70% this year.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Top Institutional Holders

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times.