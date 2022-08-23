Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) is -44.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $7.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.79, the stock is -9.52% and -10.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.22 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock -36.62% off its SMA200. CDE registered -55.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.81%.

The stock witnessed a 5.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.98%, and is -12.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 6.37% over the month.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has around 2105 employees, a market worth around $836.02M and $808.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.29. Profit margin for the company is -16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.84% and -63.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Coeur Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -218.60% this year.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 278.04M, and float is at 276.53M with Short Float at 6.17%.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MELLOR ROBERT E,the company’sChairman (non-executive). SEC filings show that MELLOR ROBERT E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $4.51 per share for a total of $4507.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Coeur Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Whelan Thomas S (SVP & CFO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $4.25 per share for $42490.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the CDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Routledge Michael (SVP & Chief Operating Officer) acquired 11,760 shares at an average price of $4.26 for $50086.0. The insider now directly holds 189,128 shares of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 14.30% up over the past 12 months and Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is -14.30% lower over the same period. Hecla Mining Company (HL) is -26.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.