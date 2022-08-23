Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 34.94% Upside

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) is -16.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.33 and a high of $61.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DELL stock was last observed hovering at around $47.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.94% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 9.75% higher than the price target low of $51.90 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $46.84, the stock is 1.85% and 2.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -8.72% off its SMA200. DELL registered -6.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.48%.

The stock witnessed a 8.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.95%, and is -3.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.12% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has around 133000 employees, a market worth around $35.56B and $102.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.25. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.22% and -23.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.00%).

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dell Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 113.30% this year.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 754.00M, and float is at 257.68M with Short Float at 2.07%.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whitten Anthony Charles,the company’sCo-Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Whitten Anthony Charles sold 107,905 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $47.70 per share for a total of $5.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.77 million shares.

Dell Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Rios Brunilda (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 5,969 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $50.95 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18985.0 shares of the DELL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, Rios Brunilda (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 5,789 shares at an average price of $48.00 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 24,954 shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL).