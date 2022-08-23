DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) is -38.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.49 and a high of $8.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DBRG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $5.14, the stock is -5.90% and -0.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.75 million and changing -4.10% at the moment leaves the stock -23.31% off its SMA200. DBRG registered -24.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.91.

The stock witnessed a 0.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.14%, and is -11.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.72% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) has around 230 employees, a market worth around $3.48B and $1.05B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.60% and -39.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 72.00% this year.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 655.75M, and float is at 642.92M with Short Float at 3.76%.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wu Jacky,the company’sCFO. SEC filings show that Wu Jacky bought 9,157 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $5.46 per share for a total of $49997.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.11 million shares.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Kim Sonia (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $8.17 per share for $89870.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the DBRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 12, LANDMARK DIVIDEND LLC (10% Owner) acquired 695,091 shares at an average price of $16.48 for $11.46 million. The insider now directly holds 5,066,408 shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG).