DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 38.02% Upside

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) is -27.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.56 and a high of $85.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DD stock was last observed hovering at around $60.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.22% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.02% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 2.9% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.26, the stock is -3.24% and -0.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing -3.67% at the moment leaves the stock -17.45% off its SMA200. DD registered -20.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.04%.

The stock witnessed a 1.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.75%, and is -7.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.23% over the month.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $29.89B and $15.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.36 and Fwd P/E is 15.22. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.83% and -31.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

DuPont de Nemours Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 197.50% this year.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 505.40M, and float is at 492.88M with Short Float at 1.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stone Randy Lee,the company’sPresident, Mobility & Material. SEC filings show that Stone Randy Lee sold 4,565 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 14 at a price of $85.00 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67440.0 shares.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Weaver Leland (President, Water & Protection) sold a total of 2,183 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $84.00 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15096.0 shares of the DD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Goss Michael G. (Controller) disposed off 1,145 shares at an average price of $81.50 for $93318.0. The insider now directly holds 5,748 shares of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD).

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Linde plc (LIN) that is trading -5.75% down over the past 12 months.