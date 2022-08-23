EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is 36.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.45 and a high of $145.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EOG stock was last observed hovering at around $118.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.82% off the consensus price target high of $177.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are 0.08% higher than the price target low of $119.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.90, the stock is 8.59% and 7.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 9.91% off its SMA200. EOG registered 92.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 8.92%.

The stock witnessed a 17.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.24%, and is 5.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $69.82B and $22.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.20 and Fwd P/E is 7.59. Profit margin for the company is 25.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.68% and -18.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.70%).

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EOG Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 864.80% this year.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 585.09M, and float is at 583.62M with Short Float at 0.98%.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Insider Activity

A total of 171 insider transactions have happened at EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 96 and purchases happening 75 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boedeker Kenneth W.,the company’sEVP Exploration and Production. SEC filings show that Boedeker Kenneth W. sold 1,006 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $142.32 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16880.0 shares.

EOG Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Janssen Ann D. (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,905 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $140.60 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66980.0 shares of the EOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, DRIGGERS TIMOTHY K (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,484 shares at an average price of $135.51 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 214,691 shares of EOG Resources Inc. (EOG).

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is trading 83.70% up over the past 12 months and Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) that is 174.29% higher over the same period. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is 214.49% up on the 1-year trading charts.