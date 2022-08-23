Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Is Down -8.80% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE: ETRN) is -8.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.87 and a high of $11.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETRN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -34.71% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.43, the stock is 8.33% and 25.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.8 million and changing -2.88% at the moment leaves the stock 12.50% off its SMA200. ETRN registered 15.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 31.70%.

The stock witnessed a 36.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.57%, and is 0.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has around 766 employees, a market worth around $4.13B and $1.26B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.11. Distance from 52-week low is 60.65% and -18.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.70%).

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -413.70% this year.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 433.33M, and float is at 431.01M with Short Float at 3.36%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.