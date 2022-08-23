Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Is Up 50.80% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) is 50.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.28 and a high of $14.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESPR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.73% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -151.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.54, the stock is 18.70% and 20.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing 2.03% at the moment leaves the stock 33.05% off its SMA200. ESPR registered -42.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.35%.

The stock witnessed a 21.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.49%, and is 13.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.22% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has around 218 employees, a market worth around $484.14M and $67.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 129.88% and -47.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-369.30%).

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.20% this year.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.23M, and float is at 56.23M with Short Float at 22.26%.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Warren Eric,the company’sChief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Warren Eric sold 199 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $6.82 per share for a total of $1356.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53024.0 shares.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Koenig Sheldon L. (President and CEO) bought a total of 8,606 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $5.80 per share for $49950.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the ESPR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 19, Foody Joanne M. (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 3,901 shares at an average price of $6.55 for $25552.0. The insider now directly holds 109,077 shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR).

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) that is trading 13.85% up over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is 0.37% higher over the same period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is -7.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.