Etsy Inc. (ETSY) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) is -52.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.01 and a high of $307.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETSY stock was last observed hovering at around $107.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.27% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.23% off the consensus price target high of $186.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -103.41% lower than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $103.74, the stock is -4.75% and 12.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.74 million and changing -3.06% at the moment leaves the stock -27.41% off its SMA200. ETSY registered -47.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.51%.

The stock witnessed a 6.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.42%, and is -11.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.53% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has around 2722 employees, a market worth around $14.05B and $2.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.17 and Fwd P/E is 38.99. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.81% and -66.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

Etsy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.60% this year.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.09M, and float is at 125.66M with Short Float at 11.01%.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Insider Activity

A total of 112 insider transactions have happened at Etsy Inc. (ETSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 83 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silverman Josh,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Silverman Josh sold 20,850 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $117.06 per share for a total of $2.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Etsy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Glaser Rachel C (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,040 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $117.53 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42709.0 shares of the ETSY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Silverman Josh (President & CEO) disposed off 20,850 shares at an average price of $107.80 for $2.25 million. The insider now directly holds 102,707 shares of Etsy Inc. (ETSY).

Etsy Inc. (ETSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -16.74% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -11.15% lower over the same period.