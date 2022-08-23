FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) is -69.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $3.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FNHC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.43, the stock is 20.64% and 23.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.75 million and changing 11.69% at the moment leaves the stock -57.29% off its SMA200. FNHC registered -84.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.14%.

The stock witnessed a 17.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.17%, and is 23.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.70% over the week and 16.68% over the month.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) has around 341 employees, a market worth around $8.04M and $235.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.38% and -85.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-52.90%).

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FedNat Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.50% this year.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.46M, and float is at 14.09M with Short Float at 0.49%.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.