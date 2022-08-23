Is Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) a good stock to buy now?

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is -28.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.66 and a high of $56.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALLY stock was last observed hovering at around $35.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.47% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -0.65% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.22, the stock is 0.62% and 0.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.0 million and changing -2.67% at the moment leaves the stock -20.12% off its SMA200. ALLY registered -33.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.23%.

The stock witnessed a 2.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.51%, and is -4.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $10.90B and $9.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.81 and Fwd P/E is 4.93. Profit margin for the company is 26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.09% and -39.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ally Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/20/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 191.40% this year.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 322.06M, and float is at 306.66M with Short Float at 3.62%.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schugel Jason E.,the company’sChief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Schugel Jason E. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 19 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82476.0 shares.

Ally Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Schugel Jason E. (Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $49.21 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84976.0 shares of the ALLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 01, Timmerman Douglas R. (President, Auto Finance) disposed off 2,916 shares at an average price of $49.21 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 138,962 shares of Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY).

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) that is trading -3.01% down over the past 12 months and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) that is 143.82% higher over the same period. Nicholas Financial Inc. (NICK) is -21.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.