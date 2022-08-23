Is eBay Inc. (EBAY) a good stock to buy now?

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is -31.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.52 and a high of $81.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBAY stock was last observed hovering at around $47.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.68% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.23% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -22.68% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.39, the stock is -5.80% and -0.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.32 million and changing -3.57% at the moment leaves the stock -18.24% off its SMA200. EBAY registered -38.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.14.

The stock witnessed a -2.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.44%, and is -6.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) has around 10800 employees, a market worth around $25.71B and $10.02B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.30. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.02% and -44.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eBay Inc. (EBAY) is a “Hold”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eBay Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/26/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.00% this year.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 556.00M, and float is at 544.47M with Short Float at 3.15%.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Insider Activity

A total of 101 insider transactions have happened at eBay Inc. (EBAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Doerger Brian J.,the company’sVP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Doerger Brian J. sold 12,107 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $49.13 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7122.0 shares.

eBay Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Doerger Brian J. (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 3,633 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $47.95 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14929.0 shares of the EBAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Doerger Brian J. (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 7,942 shares at an average price of $45.16 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 18,562 shares of eBay Inc. (EBAY).

eBay Inc. (EBAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -16.74% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -11.15% lower over the same period.