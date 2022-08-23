Is Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) a good stock to buy now?

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) is -70.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.71 and a high of $14.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRTS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -87.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.74, the stock is 10.88% and 30.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing -10.74% at the moment leaves the stock -30.93% off its SMA200. GRTS registered -50.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.21%.

The stock witnessed a 37.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.78%, and is -8.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.66% over the week and 10.94% over the month.

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) has around 201 employees, a market worth around $292.58M and $18.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 118.71% and -74.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.80%).

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gritstone bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.80% this year.

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.45M, and float is at 70.84M with Short Float at 3.45%.

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones Erin,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Jones Erin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $13.01 per share for a total of $13010.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45900.0 shares.

Gritstone bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Jones Erinsold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $11.14 per share for $11140.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the GRTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 04, Jones Erin () disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $10.71 for $10710.0. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS).

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 19.26% up over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 15.86% higher over the same period. Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is -62.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.