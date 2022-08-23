Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) is -66.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.58 and a high of $25.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MNTV stock was last observed hovering at around $7.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.5% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.12, the stock is -12.60% and -20.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing -3.65% at the moment leaves the stock -53.15% off its SMA200. MNTV registered -63.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.42%.

The stock witnessed a -25.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.42%, and is -7.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $469.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.97. Profit margin for the company is -27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.21% and -71.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.00%).

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Momentive Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.00% this year.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.65M, and float is at 127.08M with Short Float at 2.33%.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coulombe Justin,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Coulombe Justin sold 14,027 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $7.47 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Momentive Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Blum Lora D (Chief Legal Officer & Secty) sold a total of 5,402 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $7.67 per share for $41430.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the MNTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Lurie Alexander J (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 18,830 shares at an average price of $7.63 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 1,491,354 shares of Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV).