Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is 1.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.65 and a high of $38.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JWN stock was last observed hovering at around $24.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.21% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.43% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -91.42% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.97, the stock is -3.79% and -1.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.01 million and changing -5.00% at the moment leaves the stock -5.90% off its SMA200. JWN registered -34.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.80.

The stock witnessed a -2.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.45%, and is -7.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 4.85% over the month.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) has around 60000 employees, a market worth around $3.74B and $15.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.62 and Fwd P/E is 7.36. Profit margin for the company is 2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.16% and -39.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nordstrom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 125.00% this year.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.10M, and float is at 113.56M with Short Float at 22.87%.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BRAMMAN ANNE L,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that BRAMMAN ANNE L sold 13,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $24.66 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93471.0 shares.

Nordstrom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that BRAMMAN ANNE L (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 13,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $24.20 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the JWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 18, BRAMMAN ANNE L (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 13,334 shares at an average price of $28.74 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 120,137 shares of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN).

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -16.74% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -11.15% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -36.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.