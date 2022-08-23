Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) is -34.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $2.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PSTV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 65.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is 27.48% and 27.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.92 million and changing -4.19% at the moment leaves the stock -23.51% off its SMA200. PSTV registered -64.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.37%.

The stock witnessed a 30.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.05%, and is 21.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.35% over the week and 16.70% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 76.83% and -70.01% from its 52-week high.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.40% this year.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.25M, and float is at 22.16M with Short Float at 0.07%.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HEDRICK MARC H,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that HEDRICK MARC H bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $0.65 per share for a total of $3240.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33580.0 shares.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Clowes Howard (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $0.57 per share for $8589.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18000.0 shares of the PSTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Petersen Greg (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $0.55 for $16500.0. The insider now directly holds 62,500 shares of Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV).