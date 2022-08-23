Things appear to be looking up for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) is -53.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.34 and a high of $108.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXAS stock was last observed hovering at around $36.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.31% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 10.1% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.96, the stock is -18.99% and -17.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.53 million and changing -2.36% at the moment leaves the stock -44.15% off its SMA200. EXAS registered -61.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.49%.

The stock witnessed a -20.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.37%, and is -18.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.48% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has around 6420 employees, a market worth around $6.65B and $1.94B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.75% and -67.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exact Sciences Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 176.36M, and float is at 175.40M with Short Float at 5.53%.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baranick Brian,the company’sGen. Mgr., Precision Oncology. SEC filings show that Baranick Brian sold 984 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $47.12 per share for a total of $46366.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4596.0 shares.

Exact Sciences Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 26 that Zanotti Katherine S (Director) sold a total of 4,608 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 26 and was made at $45.14 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60318.0 shares of the EXAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Conroy Kevin T (President and CEO) disposed off 7 shares at an average price of $40.75 for $285.0. The insider now directly holds 1,167,927 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS).

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) that is trading -45.73% down over the past 12 months and Invacare Corporation (IVC) that is -89.60% lower over the same period. Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is -32.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.