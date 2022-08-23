Things appear to be looking up for Revlon Inc. (REV)

Revlon Inc. (NYSE: REV) is -27.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $17.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REV stock was last observed hovering at around $8.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.29% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 3.29% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.22, the stock is 13.72% and 37.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.97 million and changing -3.18% at the moment leaves the stock -1.37% off its SMA200. REV registered -26.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.73%.

The stock witnessed a 50.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 100.49%, and is -4.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.01% over the week and 25.36% over the month.

Revlon Inc. (REV) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $437.80M and $2.06B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 661.11% and -53.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Revlon Inc. (REV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revlon Inc. (REV) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revlon Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.90% this year.

Revlon Inc. (REV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.07M, and float is at 5.49M with Short Float at 50.36%.

Revlon Inc. (REV) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Revlon Inc. (REV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yildiz Beril,the company’sVP, CAO & Controller. SEC filings show that Yildiz Beril sold 2,860 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $7.28 per share for a total of $20821.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Revlon Inc. (REV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading -15.05% down over the past 12 months and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is -19.66% lower over the same period. Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) is 12.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.