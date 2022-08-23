Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) is -81.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $17.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VLCN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $1.97, the stock is 6.11% and 22.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.41 million and changing -18.60% at the moment leaves the stock -57.01% off its SMA200. VLCN registered a loss of -25.10% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a 23.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.95%, and is -1.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.87% over the week and 12.03% over the month.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) has around 75 employees, a market worth around $36.46M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 107.35% and -89.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-612.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 83.40% this year.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.51M, and float is at 10.52M with Short Float at 7.72%.

Volcon Inc. (VLCN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Volcon Inc. (VLCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Davis Stephanie Michelle,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Davis Stephanie Michelle bought 3,650 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $1.35 per share for a total of $4928.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3650.0 shares.

Volcon Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Okonsky Christian (Chief Technology Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $1.16 per share for $23180.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the VLCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, Davis Stephanie Michelle (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 452 shares at an average price of $1.14 for $515.0. The insider now directly holds 452 shares of Volcon Inc. (VLCN).