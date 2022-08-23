What should you know before buying stock in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) is -8.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $362.98 and a high of $640.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PANW stock was last observed hovering at around $513.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.46% off its average median price target of $637.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.27% off the consensus price target high of $823.00 offered by 36 analysts, but current levels are 0.38% higher than the price target low of $510.00 for the same period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $508.05, the stock is 0.06% and 0.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.06 million and changing -1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -3.97% off its SMA200. PANW registered 38.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.37%.

The stock witnessed a -0.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.14%, and is -3.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.25% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has around 11870 employees, a market worth around $51.05B and $5.17B in sales. Fwd P/E is 54.88. Profit margin for the company is -7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.97% and -20.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is a “Buy”. 36 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 30 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/21/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.80% this year.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 98.90M, and float is at 97.85M with Short Float at 7.11%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Insider Activity

A total of 128 insider transactions have happened at Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 128 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Klarich Lee,the company’sEVP, Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Klarich Lee sold 4,135 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $514.72 per share for a total of $2.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that ZUK NIR (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $500.58 per share for $6.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the PANW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 12, Klarich Lee (EVP, Chief Product Officer) disposed off 4,162 shares at an average price of $520.47 for $2.17 million. The insider now directly holds 243,582 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW).

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) that is trading -2.52% down over the past 12 months and HP Inc. (HPQ) that is 18.39% higher over the same period. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -34.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.