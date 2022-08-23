Why ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) is -81.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $2.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PIXY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is 5.22% and -12.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing 4.33% at the moment leaves the stock -66.40% off its SMA200. PIXY registered -84.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.17%.

The stock witnessed a 2.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.24%, and is -0.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.89% over the week and 12.87% over the month.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $11.08M and $38.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 28.76% and -89.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (421.30%).

ShiftPixy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.70% this year.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.37M, and float is at 30.52M with Short Float at 0.93%.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.