Will Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) is -8.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.27 and a high of $12.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APRN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.28% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 23.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.14, the stock is 65.90% and 73.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.73 million and changing 26.34% at the moment leaves the stock 13.62% off its SMA200. APRN registered 56.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.99%.

The stock witnessed a 108.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.06%, and is 32.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.57% over the week and 14.87% over the month.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has around 1694 employees, a market worth around $235.22M and $458.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 170.48% and -51.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.60%).

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.70% this year.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.07M, and float is at 9.57M with Short Float at 43.03%.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krechmer Irina,the company’sChief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that Krechmer Irina sold 3,488 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $3.08 per share for a total of $10744.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42303.0 shares.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Greben Randy J (CFO & Treasurer) sold a total of 1,403 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $3.08 per share for $4322.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11212.0 shares of the APRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Gmunder Charlean (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,551 shares at an average price of $3.08 for $7858.0. The insider now directly holds 18,724 shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN).