Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) is 101.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.83 and a high of $19.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALT stock was last observed hovering at around $17.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73%.

Currently trading at $18.43, the stock is 30.39% and 50.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing 4.12% at the moment leaves the stock 115.41% off its SMA200. ALT registered 40.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 155.26%.

The stock witnessed a 49.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 280.00%, and is 4.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.51% over the week and 10.59% over the month.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $953.02M and $3.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 381.20% and -3.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.90% this year.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.50M, and float is at 46.19M with Short Float at 10.53%.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Altimmune Inc. (ALT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Garg Vipin K,the company’sPresident and CEO. SEC filings show that Garg Vipin K sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $15.06 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Altimmune Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 05 that Roberts M Scot (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 10,182 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 05 and was made at $12.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8305.0 shares of the ALT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, Roberts M Scot (Chief Scientific Officer) disposed off 26,982 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 17,700 shares of Altimmune Inc. (ALT).