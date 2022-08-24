Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Is Down -6.16% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) is -6.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.96 and a high of $37.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COLD stock was last observed hovering at around $30.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $33.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.03% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -9.89% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.77, the stock is -3.71% and -0.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 4.73% off its SMA200. COLD registered -14.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.97%.

The stock witnessed a -1.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.74%, and is -4.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.14% over the month.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) has around 16275 employees, a market worth around $8.34B and $2.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4395.71. Profit margin for the company is -1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.42% and -18.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -199.10% this year.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 269.16M, and float is at 268.98M with Short Float at 1.86%.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NOVOSEL THOMAS C. SEC filings show that NOVOSEL THOMAS C sold 2,603 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $28.94 per share for a total of $75331.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Americold Realty Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 17 that NOVOSEL THOMAS Csold a total of 5,326 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 17 and was made at $25.58 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2513.0 shares of the COLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Harron James Andrew (EVP & Chief Investment Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $25.36 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 13,719 shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD).