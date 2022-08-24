Analysts suggest AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) could spike 92.0% in a year

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) is -42.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $1.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACRX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.32, the stock is 26.29% and 32.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing -7.99% at the moment leaves the stock -14.24% off its SMA200. ACRX registered -70.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.10%.

The stock witnessed a 44.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.46%, and is 1.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.19% over the week and 12.49% over the month.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $48.62M and $2.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.12. Distance from 52-week low is 102.38% and -72.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (162.80%).

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.20% this year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 147.14M, and float is at 145.31M with Short Float at 8.25%.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Angotti Vincent J.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Angotti Vincent J. bought 46,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $0.22 per share for a total of $10333.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.02 million shares.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) that is trading -48.58% down over the past 12 months and DURECT Corporation (DRRX) that is -39.66% lower over the same period. Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) is -24.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.