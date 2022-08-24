Analysts suggest NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) could spike 18.17% in a year

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) is 46.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.56 and a high of $15.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.17% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 13.35% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.73, the stock is 2.65% and 21.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 4.03% at the moment leaves the stock 39.48% off its SMA200. SMR registered 48.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.15%.

The stock witnessed a 14.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.33%, and is 3.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.92% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) has around 496 employees, a market worth around $3.21B and $4.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 72.08% and -7.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NuScale Power Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 220.37M, and float is at 26.54M with Short Float at 14.28%.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mundy Thomas P,the company’sPresident, VOYGR. SEC filings show that Mundy Thomas P sold 14,370 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 19 at a price of $10.68 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61070.0 shares.