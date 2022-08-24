Are we looking at the next big move in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)?

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) is -66.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.02 and a high of $19.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NKTR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -51.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.53, the stock is 0.34% and 12.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -41.41% off its SMA200. NKTR registered -67.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.15%.

The stock witnessed a 21.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.89%, and is -3.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 6.29% over the month.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has around 740 employees, a market worth around $863.74M and $96.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 50.00% and -76.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-65.70%).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) is a “Underweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nektar Therapeutics is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.80% this year.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.80M, and float is at 185.37M with Short Float at 10.25%.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zalevsky Jonathan,the company’sChief R&D Officer. SEC filings show that Zalevsky Jonathan sold 73,716 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $4.65 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Nektar Therapeutics disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Wilson Mark Andrew (SVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 3,189 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $4.76 per share for $15180.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the NKTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Zalevsky Jonathan (Chief R&D Officer) disposed off 10,560 shares at an average price of $4.76 for $50266.0. The insider now directly holds 400,839 shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading 24.51% up over the past 12 months. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) is 17.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.