Box Inc. (BOX): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:BOX Stock Is Going Next

Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is 12.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.18 and a high of $33.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOX stock was last observed hovering at around $29.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.34% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -4.93% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.38, the stock is -1.28% and 6.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 8.39% off its SMA200. BOX registered 16.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.73%.

The stock witnessed a 4.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.25%, and is -5.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.29% over the month.

Box Inc. (BOX) has around 2172 employees, a market worth around $4.32B and $910.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.56. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.46% and -11.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.90%).

Box Inc. (BOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Box Inc. (BOX) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Box Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/29/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.20% this year.

Box Inc. (BOX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.72M, and float is at 139.09M with Short Float at 5.57%.

Box Inc. (BOX) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Box Inc. (BOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Dylan C,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Dylan C sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $30.49 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.38 million shares.

Box Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 11 that Smith Dylan C (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 11 and was made at $26.45 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.4 million shares of the BOX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Smith Dylan C (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $25.65 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 1,447,315 shares of Box Inc. (BOX).

Box Inc. (BOX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -35.32% down over the past 12 months and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is 13.83% higher over the same period. CDW Corporation (CDW) is -6.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.