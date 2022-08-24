C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) is 8.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.80 and a high of $118.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHRW stock was last observed hovering at around $115.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04% off its average median price target of $114.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.32% off the consensus price target high of $135.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -77.3% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $117.02, the stock is 4.40% and 11.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 13.81% off its SMA200. CHRW registered 30.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.14.

The stock witnessed a 15.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.05%, and is -0.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) has around 17554 employees, a market worth around $14.70B and $26.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.06 and Fwd P/E is 17.60. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.39% and -1.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.30%).

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) is a “Hold”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/25/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.60% this year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.41M, and float is at 122.93M with Short Float at 8.18%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Freeman Angela K.,the company’sCHRO and ESG Officer. SEC filings show that Freeman Angela K. sold 28,586 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $117.10 per share for a total of $3.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54520.0 shares.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Maier Henry J (Director) bought a total of 922 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $108.45 per share for $99996.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 922.0 shares of the CHRW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 01, Kass Jordan T (President, Managed Services) disposed off 1,583 shares at an average price of $110.14 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 45,602 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW).

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) that is trading 2.75% up over the past 12 months and Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) that is -13.97% lower over the same period. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is 7.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.