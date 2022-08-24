Check out this: Chegg Inc. (CHGG) could be on the verge of a big rally

Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) is -35.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.66 and a high of $87.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHGG stock was last observed hovering at around $19.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $23.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.47% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -31.07% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.66, the stock is -8.93% and -1.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -24.00% off its SMA200. CHGG registered -75.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.86%.

The stock witnessed a -3.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.73%, and is -10.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has around 1613 employees, a market worth around $2.49B and $776.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.62 and Fwd P/E is 16.45. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.54% and -77.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chegg Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.20% this year.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.27M, and float is at 123.68M with Short Float at 5.67%.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Chegg Inc. (CHGG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHLEIN TED,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that SCHLEIN TED bought 35,470 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $28.54 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80470.0 shares.

Chegg Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that ROSENSWEIG DANIEL (PRESIDENT, CEO & CO-CHAIRMAN) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $28.52 per share for $0.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49000.0 shares of the CHGG stock.

Chegg Inc. (CHGG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coursera Inc. (COUR) that is trading -67.32% down over the past 12 months and 2U Inc. (TWOU) that is -79.70% lower over the same period.