Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ: EXEL) is 4.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.50 and a high of $23.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EXEL stock was last observed hovering at around $19.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $19.11, the stock is -6.28% and -6.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -3.27% off its SMA200. EXEL registered 1.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.50%.

The stock witnessed a -9.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.66%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) has around 954 employees, a market worth around $6.12B and $1.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.67 and Fwd P/E is 17.52. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.29% and -18.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Exelixis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.90% this year.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 321.12M, and float is at 314.89M with Short Float at 2.69%.

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Haley Patrick J.,the company’sEVP, Commercial. SEC filings show that Haley Patrick J. sold 18,812 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $18.21 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Exelixis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that WILLSEY LANCE (Director) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $19.65 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the EXEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 04, WYSZOMIERSKI JACK L (Director) disposed off 6,696 shares at an average price of $23.00 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 273,192 shares of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL).

Exelixis Inc. (EXEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -6.46% down over the past 12 months and Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is 24.51% higher over the same period.