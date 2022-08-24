Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Is Down -4.76% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is -4.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $105.52 and a high of $175.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GPN stock was last observed hovering at around $129.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.22% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.36% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are 2.47% higher than the price target low of $132.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $128.74, the stock is -0.61% and 7.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -1.24% off its SMA200. GPN registered -22.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.35%.

The stock witnessed a 8.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.99%, and is -5.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 2.51% over the month.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $36.07B and $8.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 699.67 and Fwd P/E is 11.79. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.01% and -26.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Payments Inc. (GPN) is a “Overweight”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Payments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.00% this year.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 278.18M, and float is at 269.89M with Short Float at 1.36%.

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Global Payments Inc. (GPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHEFFIELD DAVID M,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that SHEFFIELD DAVID M sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $133.20 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28737.0 shares.

Global Payments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that Green David Lawrence (Senior EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 16,252 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $130.10 per share for $2.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97818.0 shares of the GPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, JACOBS WILLIAM I (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $127.99 for $63995.0. The insider now directly holds 16,325 shares of Global Payments Inc. (GPN).

Global Payments Inc. (GPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) that is trading -66.35% down over the past 12 months and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) that is -26.31% lower over the same period. Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is -10.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.